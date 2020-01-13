Brokerages Expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Total reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 3,270,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,413. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Total has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Total’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Total by 28.7% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Total by 321.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit