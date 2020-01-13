Brokerages Expect Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Total reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 3,270,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,413. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Total has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Total’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Total by 28.7% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Total by 321.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.