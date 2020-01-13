Brokerages Set $5.80 Target Price for VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirTra Systems an industry rank of 4 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.97% of VirTra Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. VirTra Systems has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

