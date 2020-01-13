Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sonoma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of SNOA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.27. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.70% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

