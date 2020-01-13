Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $2,171.26

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and forty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,165.34.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,200,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 18,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,889.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,806.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,818.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

