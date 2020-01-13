Brokerages Set BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Price Target at GBX 350

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.60).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BBA Aviation from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BBA Aviation from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 347 ($4.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC cut BBA Aviation to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BBA Aviation from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 358 ($4.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of BBA Aviation stock remained flat at $GBX 322.10 ($4.24) on Friday. 1,521,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. BBA Aviation has a 52-week low of GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 321.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.99.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

