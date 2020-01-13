Brokerages Set Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) PT at $11.54

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

FRAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Keane Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 1,393,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $694.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keane Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,692,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,876 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Keane Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 349,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 124,177 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Keane Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Keane Group during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Keane Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

