Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$19.31

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Peter Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.41 per share, with a total value of C$124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$974,346.33.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.76. 158,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.36. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$9.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 217.37, a current ratio of 218.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.