Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $39.55

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.