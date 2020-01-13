Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 398,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE BEP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,749. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,584.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

