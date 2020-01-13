BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Down 24.3% in December

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 32.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.41. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,894. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $280.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

