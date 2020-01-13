BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $324,979.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.