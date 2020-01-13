Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 530,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.41. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

