Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.77 Million

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $89.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $67.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $260.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $264.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.65 million, with estimates ranging from $329.30 million to $401.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 425,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,490. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $327.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 696,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 25.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit