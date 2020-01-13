Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $89.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $67.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $260.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $264.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $366.65 million, with estimates ranging from $329.30 million to $401.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 425,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,490. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $327.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,353,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 696,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 276,302 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 25.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

