CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.09 Million Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.75. The company had a trading volume of 431,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,679. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.56 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.70.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

