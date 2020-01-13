CenturyLink Investment Management Co Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after purchasing an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 332.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 176,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 103.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 259,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,593 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.17. 343,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $98.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

