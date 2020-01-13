Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $461.85

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $461.85 and last traded at $460.70, with a volume of 217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $458.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $3,679,279 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

