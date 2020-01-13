Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $461.85

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $461.85 and last traded at $460.70, with a volume of 217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $458.74.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $3,679,279 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
