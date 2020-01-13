Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,051 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for approximately 3.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $127,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 486,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

