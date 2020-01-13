Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,388,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,215,734 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises approximately 11.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $377,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,957,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.