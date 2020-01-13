China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the December 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CIFS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.20. 13,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,106. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

