Civic Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Civic has a market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Livecoin, IDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, COSS, ABCC, Poloniex, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.