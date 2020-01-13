Clams Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Clams coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00007676 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitsane, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. Clams has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clams has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,571,472 coins and its circulating supply is 3,944,769 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

