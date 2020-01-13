CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Receives $7.53 Average PT from Brokerages

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,225. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360,515 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,760,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 30,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,833,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,887 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

