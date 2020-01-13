Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 36,640 Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. 277,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,686,674. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

