Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 6,600 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,916 shares of company stock worth $32,692,874. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,745. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

