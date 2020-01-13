Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,173,965,000 after buying an additional 471,784 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $178,431.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock worth $4,043,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 621,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,719. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

