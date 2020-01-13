Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

INTC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.66. 6,177,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

