Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. 84,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,100. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.