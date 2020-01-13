Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,927,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 1,411,082 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,076,000 after buying an additional 467,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

