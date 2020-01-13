Comparing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Legacy Reserves (NYSE:LGCYQ)

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Legacy Reserves alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Legacy Reserves and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.75%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $70.26 million 5.27 -$50.43 million ($0.20) -78.75

Legacy Reserves has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Reserves has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners -26.36% 4.66% 3.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Legacy Reserves on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.