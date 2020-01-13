Contrasting Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Yogaworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A Yogaworks -38.23% -160.56% -70.09%

2.9% of Yogaworks shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Yogaworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franchise Group and Yogaworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yogaworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yogaworks has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,108.46%. Given Yogaworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yogaworks is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franchise Group and Yogaworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yogaworks $59.59 million 0.05 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Franchise Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yogaworks.

Summary

Yogaworks beats Franchise Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. As of May 10, 2018, it operated 69 locations. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

