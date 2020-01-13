ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.64, approximately 261,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 241,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $525.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. ConturaEnergyInc .’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $551,150.00. Insiders purchased a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,625 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,747,000 after buying an additional 986,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after buying an additional 345,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.