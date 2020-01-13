Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Acquires 66,989 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. NuVasive makes up approximately 1.7% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.56% of NuVasive worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $70,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $33,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $21,355,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 160.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $15,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

NUVA traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $80.50. 4,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,633. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

