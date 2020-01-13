Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,981 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

GOOG stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,434.72. The stock had a trading volume of 489,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,239.49. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,434.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

