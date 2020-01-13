Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Blackline worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.31 and a beta of 0.78. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,941 shares of company stock worth $4,507,096 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

