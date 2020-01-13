COTI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $526,684.00 (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $526,684.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.02011435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00185587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COTI

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins.

COTI's official website is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

