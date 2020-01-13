CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Price Down 14%

Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.37, approximately 19,351,338 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 7,722,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 119.27% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

