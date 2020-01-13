CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Trading 22.1% Higher

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s stock price rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.79 and last traded at C$6.18, approximately 109,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 108,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

The company has a market cap of $30.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.98, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About CounterPath (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

