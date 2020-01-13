CrowdWiz (WIZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $29,891.00 and $1.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007240 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

