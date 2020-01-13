Cryptonex (CNX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Cryptonex has a market cap of $112.87 million and $2.16 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00025049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.02028525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00185782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

