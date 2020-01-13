Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (CVE:CPM) shares traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 29,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 11,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $18.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Crystal Peak Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CPM)

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration-stage company, focuses on the production and sale of specialty fertilizers. It holds interests in the Sevier Playa property, a sulphate of potash project that covers an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Millard County, Utah. The company was formerly known as EPM Mining Ventures Inc and changed its name to Crystal Peak Minerals Inc in June 2015.

