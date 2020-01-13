CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $5.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.89. 764,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,787. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.