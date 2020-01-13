CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $5.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th.

CBAY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.89. 764,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,787. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit