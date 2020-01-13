Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 239,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:DAC traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,846. Danaos has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

