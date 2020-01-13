Datawallet (DXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,880.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood and Exmo. Datawallet has a total market cap of $378,039.00 and $20,880.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Cobinhood and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

