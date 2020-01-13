Datum Market Cap Tops $710,328.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Datum has a market capitalization of $710,328.00 and approximately $58,700.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

