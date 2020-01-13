DEEX Price Reaches $0.0123 on Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $693,630.00 and approximately $2,231.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00049458 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004652 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000634 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.