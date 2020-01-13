Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.45. 1,596,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

