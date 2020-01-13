Diligent Investors LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $312.87. 13,125,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,012,660. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $312.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

