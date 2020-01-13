Diligent Investors LLC Sells 718 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $10,898,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,079,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.