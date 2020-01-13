Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79, 2,101 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0857 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 36.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $620,000.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.