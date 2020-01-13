Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 0.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $49.12, 3,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.